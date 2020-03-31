Spokane real estate group owner calls on Gov. Inslee to allow construction

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Spokane real estate group owner asked Governor Jay Inslee in a video Sunday to consider allowing construction during the stay home order.

The guidance issued by the state earlier in March said, “in general, commercial and residential construction is not authorized under the proclamation because construction is not considered to be an essential activity.”

But, Haven Real Estate Group Owner Robert Henry believes it is necessary for the Spokane community and beyond.

“Housing is one of the three critical components that we, as human beings, we absolutely need, not like, we need,” Henry said.

That was part of the message he hoped to get across to the governor in a video he posted Sunday night. In it, he describes worries about the future of skilled workers and families left in limbo.

“The ramifications of shutting down construction literally has thousands of families throughout the state where they have a home that’s due to be completed here in the next few weeks, and in doing so, many of them have homes that they’ve already sold,” Henry said. “So, they’re currently under contract to vacate their homes.”

Construction is still happening in Idaho, for now. Haven Real Estate has an office in Coeur d’Alene, so Henry has been to sites there recently. He described safe working habits to meet the needs of this pandemic.

“So I go and look at job sites, for example, I am seeing that they have sanitation wipes, that they’ve got the sanitation gel. They’re maintaining their distance,” Henry said.

Henry questioned how a long term shutdown on construction could impact the workforce. He explained that many skilled workers found new trades during the economic collapse more than ten years ago. He worries a similar trend could happen again, which would be hard to face.

State leaders have said before that they don’t make decisions, like the stay home order, lightly. That order to keep everyone at home as much as possible seems to be making a difference in Seattle. But, there is still more progress to be made before things can return to normal, according to some state leaders.

Henry said he respects the decisions being made, but hopes the governor will listen to his video and consider his requests.

There are some exceptions to Gov. Inslee’s order to temporarily halt construction:

a) Construction related to essential activities as described in the order;

b) To further a public purpose related to a public entity or governmental function or facility, including but not limited to publicly financed low-income housing; or

c) To prevent spoliation and avoid damage or unsafe conditions, and address emergency repairs at both non-essential businesses and residential structures.

