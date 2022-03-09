Spokane ranks as 11th best midsize city for college basketball

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane, also known as Hooptown USA, is definitely considered to be a basketball city.

As far as which cities have the most exciting college basketball teams to root for, Spokane is in that conversation without debate. The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s and women’s basketball teams both just won the West Coast Conference Championship, and they’re just as dominant in the NCAA tournament as well. There’s no doubt that Spokane is crazy about college basketball, but how does the city hold up against other states?

According to research from WalletHub, Spokane is the 11th best city in the country for college hoops. Overall though, Spokane ranks as the 57th city nationwide.

Cheney, another basketball-loving town in the Inland Northwest, came in at 70th in the U.S., but was named the 43rd best small city for college basketball fans. Pullman was just a few spots behind, ranking 47th in small towns and 75th in the country. And on the West side, Seattle ranked 118th overall and 23rd in big cities that love basketball.

It’s safe to say that Washington is big on basketball, and with all that appreciation for college hoops, the state would probably appreciate an NBA team even more!

