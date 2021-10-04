Spokane ranked on list of ‘Best College Towns’ in the West

SPOKANE, Wash.– Between all the outdoor activities and the city’s love for basketball– it’s easy to see why Spokane got an A+ on AAA’s list of Best College Towns in the West.

While checking out the many college campuses that call the city home can be fun, you don’t have to be a student (or visiting one) to enjoy what Spokane has to offer.

AAA calls Spokane’s downtown area “lively.” That’s because it includes great places to grab a bite to eat, like Stella’s Cafe. There are also many “hip” bars like Night Owl if you feel like dancing the night away.

As we mentioned before, Spokane is a great place for hoop lovers. It’s home to Gonzaga (pronounced gone-za-guh) University. The school’s men’s basketball team consistently climbed the ranks and year after year is a fierce competitor in the March Madness Tournament.

While we’re on the topic of basketball, it seems like a good time to mention Spokane, a.k.a Hooptown USA, is where the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place. It’s called Hoopfest, and if you happen to be in town while it’s happening, it’s not something you want to miss.

If sports aren’t you’re thing, that’s okay. Spokane has a bunch of outdoor spaces to enjoy. Riverfront Park is a former rail yard that’s been transformed for folks to enjoy. There’s a big clock tower in the middle, you can’t miss it.

The Centennial Trail is another good option for those of you with adventurous hearts. It’s a mixed-use path that winds through towering ponderosa pines and past urban heritage sites. You can take it on foot, bike or skates. It’s also wheelchair accessible.

If you are a student or looking to take classes, here are the schools that have a campus in Spokane:

Gonzaga University

Washington State University

Whitworth University

Carrington College

Spokane Falls Community College

Spokane Community College

You can read more about AAA’s Best College Towns in the West here.

