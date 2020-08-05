Spokane ranked among top 100 U.S. cities to live, work and visit

SPOKANE, Wash. — It may come at no surprise to those who live here, but Spokane is a great place to live, work and visit.

The Lilac City’s burgeoning culinary and art scenes, as well as “thumping” nightlife were specifically noted in Resonance Consultancy’s new list of Top 100 U.S. Cities.

Resonance Consultancy ranks American cities by using a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors. Those are then broken down into six core categories: place, people, programming, product, prosperity and promotion.

Spokane came in a no. 89 on the list and was shouted out for its weather and income equality, as well as its surging housing market and city planning.

“Seattle’s real estate gold rush has as many losers as winners and those who missed out are headed to the beacon across the Cascade Mountains, sparkling with big-city amenities and ambition, from breweries to city planning,” the report says.

Homes are selling at record prices across Spokane, with the average sale of a home going for $310,000; up seven percent from July 2019.

Spokane wasn’t the only Washington city to make the list; Seattle came in at no. 15. Other northwest cities, like Portland and Boise, also received nods.

