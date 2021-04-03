Spokane Quaranteam convoy heads to Cheney

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting at 9 a.m. and going through 3 p.m., the Spokane Quaranteam will embark on its second road trip, this time to Cheney, Washington to support Marketplace Restaurant & Amish Store, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using money from donations, the group, founded by Rick Clark, purchases meals from struggling restaurants and gives them away for free to feed community members while supporting local businesses.

Rick Clark said on the group’s Facebook page that hundreds will drive out to Cheney, adding that the entire town has been preparing for their convoy.

RELATED: Spokane man giving out 600 free meals on Christmas Day at these local r







estaurants

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.