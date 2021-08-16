Spokane air quality improves to ‘moderate’
SPOKANE, Wash. — You can actually see what’s outside now! The air quality in Spokane has improved since this morning and is no longer unhealthy for people.
The Air Quality Index is currently at 63, putting the air quality in the ‘moderate’ category. This is a big improvement from earlier today when it was at 151.
National Weather Service Spokane says the cold front will help clear the skies and push smoke and haze out of the area.
