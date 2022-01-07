Spokane Public Schools will be on a 2-hour delay again Friday

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another day of delays for some schools in the Inland Northwest.

Spokane Public Schools said it would be on a two-hour delay again Friday, Jan, 7. School district leaders said the delays is because of expected staffing shortages and expected weather conditions.

Here are the start times for Spokane Public Schools:

High schools: 10 a.m.

Middle schools 11 a.m.

Elementary schools: 10:30 a.m.

