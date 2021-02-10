Spokane Public Schools begins vaccinating teachers and staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is beginning to vaccinate hundreds of teachers and staff who are eligible under Phase 1B.

Spokane County is still moving slowly through Phase 1B — that includes people age 65 and older, people 50 years and older in multigenerational households, and everyone in phases prior.

SPS received enough doses from the Spokane Regional Health District to vaccinate 720 staff members.

Nurses and staff who work with students have only received vaccines if they cannot wear a mask due to a disability, and SPS says they will continue vaccinating staff members as long as they keep getting vaccines.

