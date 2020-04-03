Spokane Public Schools to stay closed through May 4 in compliance with stay home order

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools announced Friday that buildings will remain closed until May 4, to stay compliant with Governor Jay Inslee’s extended “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

Inslee announced the extended order on Thursday evening.

In a letter sent to families, SPS said Spring Break will be observed as normal.

“It’ll feel quite different than Spring Breaks of the past, but we hope that you are able to find many moments of joy and relaxation,” the letter said.

Free meals for students and child care for first responders and healthcare workers will continue throughout the break. Starting Monday, April 6, parents and guardians can pick up grab and go meals without their student present.

“During Spring Break, we will not send any messages unless there is urgent information we need

to share. We’ll be looking forward to April 13 when teachers and students will continue their

learning at home together,” the letter said.

