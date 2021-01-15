Spokane Public Schools to resume classes Friday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will resume classes on Friday, as families and even some schools are still left in the dark from this week’s violent windstorm.

Whitman, Bemiss, Wilson and Roosevelt Elementary still do not have power, according to the school district, so they will make the decision whether classes will be held by 6 a.m. Friday.

Families can opt to keep their children home over safety concerns, and if they do not have access to online instruction due to power outages, they can be excused from school for the day.

Avista notes that some families may not get power back until as late as Sunday.

