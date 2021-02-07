Spokane Public Schools to host webinar on fifth, sixth graders’ return to the classroom

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is hosting a webinar Monday evening regarding fifth and sixth graders returning to the classroom.

The webinar will take place Monday from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The school district says they will be going over information on health and safety protocols, schedules and transportation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.