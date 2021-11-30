Spokane Public Schools to break ground on new downtown stadium Tuesday

by Erin Robinson

Downtown Spokane Partnership

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new era of sports in Spokane is right around the corner.

The official groundbreaking for the new downtown stadium begins Tuesday.

The Spokane Public Schools Board gave the $31 million project the green light in May. Once it’s complete, the stadium will be home to local high school sports and the United Soccer League.

SPS will retain 100 percent ownership of the stadium, which was funded by a 2018 bond. The district will also get one dollar of every ticket sold at non-district events.

Construction will begin in earnest in January, with completion planned for the fall of 2023.

