Spokane Public Schools to begin phasing first graders into the classroom Nov. 9

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will begin phasing first graders back into the classroom as soon as November 9, board members announced Wednesday.

The district began phasing Kindergarteners back into the classroom on October 5, after receiving a go-ahead from the Spokane Regional Health District. Superintendent Adam Swinyard says they will begin introducing first graders into the classroom on November 9. As done with Kindergarteners, students will return in a phased A/B approach, with the second group returning November 10 and all students joining schedules on the 20th.

Swinyard says the district has been working hard to ensure a safe learning environment for students.

There are 34 people who have tested positive and have stepped foot inside a school within the district. Only one case has been linked to SPS.

If all goes well, board members say they will aim on bringing second graders back into the classroom as soon as Nov. 30.

