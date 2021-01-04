Spokane Public Schools to announce third–fifth grade back to school plans this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, Spokane Public Schools will announce a plan for bringing its grade school students back to the classroom, as some districts in the region are bringing kids back as soon as Monday.

The Central Valley School District is bringing fourth graders in mid-January, with fifth graders’ and sixth graders’ return waiting on Health District approval. West Valley School District is also bringing fourth graders back January 14, with fifth graders slated to return on January 21.

Cheney Schools will start bringing third graders back mid-January, with fourth and fifth graders coming back February 1. Pullman kindergarteners and first graders will return the Monday—the first time students have been back in the classroom since the move to remote learning last year.

Spokane Public Schools is working out their plans for third- through fifth-graders, and will announce them Wednesday.

