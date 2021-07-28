Spokane Public Schools to add recent DOH guidance to reopening plan

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — In light of the recent announcement that all K-12 schools will be required to wear masks this coming fall regardless of vaccination status, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) said it will work to include recent health and safety guidance in its reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

On Wednesday morning, Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington Department of Health (DOH) announced masks will be required for all students and staff in the fall, regardless of vaccination status. This is in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The DOH also shared updated health and safety guidance for K-12 schools , which includes information on physical distancing, testing, and quarantining.

In a statement to parents, SPS said their district will work closely with DOH and Spokane Regional Health District to include the guidance in their 2021-22 reopening plan, which will be available in the near future. They added that they are required to follow the DOH guidelines under Inslee’s emergency proclamation, which includes the mask mandate.

Despite the changes, SPS said their plan and expectation to let their schools fully open for every family that wants a full-time, in-person learning experience has not changed.

For families who prefer to not do in-person learning, SPS said they have established Spokane Virtual Academy (SVA), which provides K-12 students with a personalized, fully online education. To make sure they have proper staffing for it, families who want to do SVA must register by August 8.

“Our top priority is always the safety and wellbeing of SPS students, staff, families, and community,” SPS said in the statement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to follow the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by our local and state health officials. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue navigating this pandemic together.”

