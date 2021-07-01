Spokane Public Schools board supports school boundary changes

SPOKANE, Wash. — After much debate and public input from the Spokane community, the Spokane Public Schools board decided to support the new enrollment boundary changes on Wednesday.

This is the first major change the district has made to the maps in more than 40 years, and the new boundary changes have caused a stir in the community.

While the changes have received some support, they have also received concerns by community members who are worried about equity.

With these redrawn boundary lines, some schools on the north side will see more students eligible for free and reduced lunch, while some south Spokane schools will have fewer. Also, some families will have to change their plans of where they are going to send their kids to school.

Spokane Public Schools (SPS) said the new boundaries will take effect in the 2022-2023 school year for northside schools, and in the 2023-2024 school year for southside schools.

SPS encouraged families to visit the boundary change website for more information.

