Spokane Public Schools shares what class will look like for 7th and 8th graders

Custodians at Spokane Public Schools focus on high-touch areas, keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly a year later, middle and high schoolers will head back to school for the first time since March 2020.

Things are going to look very different, and Spokane Public Schools has started to share what that will look like. Students will be divided into two groups.

They’ll go to class twice a week and alternate Fridays. Before class, students must have a filled out Health Check. Drop-off will be between 8:00-8:55 a.m.

“We have an abbreviated drop-off time and that’s really to limit the amount of students being on campus without supervision so they can checked in and get onto their class,” a school representative said during Monday night’s webinar.

If a student is riding a bus, they have to wear a mask. The windows will be down to increase the air flow, the school district said. Parents can register their children now for buses. However, the routes won’t be made available until February 26.

Students can grab a free breakfast and eat it in their first period. However, students will start their day with an advisory period before going to six others.

“The expectation is that students come with their laptops charged and ready for school cause that will be part of the learning experience and that they bring them back and forth each day,” the school representative said.

Teachers won’t require students to bring textbooks as lockers will not be used.

In between each period, students will have four minutes to get to the next class. SPS said this will lower the risk of transmission as students will spend less time in the hallways. Throughout the school, social distancing markers will be placed on the ground to make sure students are six feet apart from others.

Once students hit lunchtime, they’ll eat in the cafeteria at an assigned seat, six feet apart. If there are too many kids, the overflow students will head to the library, gym or another designated area.

Cleaning will be constant and hand sanitizer will be available in classes and entryways.

This day has been a long time coming, and SPS says this is the only way to get students back in the classroom safely.

“Our only option is to have half of them come one day and half of them come the other,” said Dr. Adam Swinyard, Superintendent of SPS. “Otherwise, we would need exponentially more classrooms and more classrooms than we currently have.”

Middle and high school students will start this schedule on March 1.

