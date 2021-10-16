Spokane Public Schools seeks input from parents in town halls for district plan

by Matthew Kincanon

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have a kid who attends Spokane Public Schools, you can give your input at some parent town halls taking place for 2022-28 strategic planning.

According to SPS’s website, the plan will include a set of priorities they will focus on for the next six years. The planning process will help them identify those priorities.

If you have input that you would like to share, you can do that at three town halls next week.

These are the parent town halls being held:

Elementary Parents: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Middle School Parents: Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

High School Parents: Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

School district leaders said the planning process is grounded in giving the Spokane community the opportunity to engage in the process and give feedback. They want the direction for the next six years to align people, systems and resources for student advancement.

You can register for the town halls here.

STRATEGIC PLAN: Help shape our Strategic Plan, which will start the 2022-23 school year.

Attend one of three 6:30pm parent town halls next week to share your thoughts:

– Elementary: Tue, Oct. 19

– MS: Wed, Oct. 20

– HS: Thu, Oct. 21 Head to https://t.co/vaSRJLnmhx to register. pic.twitter.com/xEihZm8sqM — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) October 15, 2021

RELATED: Spokane Public Schools: Only 4 people call it quits over vaccine mandate

RELATED: ‘This was brutal’: Spokane mom says fear came true when transgender son was beaten up

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.