Wireless internet service restored to Spokane Public Schools

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wireless internet access has been restored to Spokane Public Schools’ buildings.

The district reported outages early Thursday morning. In a tweet, the district said the outage only involved school buildings and did not impact other connectivity or online tools.

UPDATE: This morning's reports regarding wireless internet access in school buildings only involved wireless access. All other connectivity and online tools were not impacted. Our Technology Support Team has resolved the wireless issue and all connectivity has been restored. — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) February 18, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.