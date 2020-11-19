Spokane Public Schools prepares for return of second graders to the classroom

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is preparing to phase second graders back into the classroom at the end of this month.

The district gave an update on its reopening plan Wednesday night, saying second graders can expect to return to the classroom Nov. 30.

Ever since bringing kindergarteners and first grade students back, the rate of COVID-19 transmission has remained “exceedingly low,” Superintendent Adam Swinyard said.

Just two cases have been linked to schools so far, and 521 people have quarantined since schools first reopened for in-person learning on October 5.

The district will continue its phased A/B approach when bringing second graders back, with Group A starting Nov. 30 and Group B attending Dec. 1.

SPS hopes to have all second grade students back by Dec. 10.

