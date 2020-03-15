Spokane Public Schools plans for childcare services, meal distribution ahead of school closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will close Tuesday, but are still ironing out a plan for childcare during the six weeks of school closures.

In a release sent out Saturday evening, SPS announced that Monday, March 16 will serve as a transitional day, allowing for staff and families to adjust to the closure and pick up any personal items.

Express childcare will be open Monday, as well, before closing with the schools on Tuesday.

On Friday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee ordered all schools, private and public, to close in the wake up the coronavirus. However, he mandated that critical school services must continue, saying “that includes nutrition assistance for any student who needs it as well as child care, particularly for health care workers, emergency personnel and low income families.”

SPS says families will need to make alternate arrangements the rest of the week while they put together a childcare plan.

They say they will have an update on Wednesday about Express services.

Teachers will reportedly have materials for students to take home or reach online when they return on Monday, according to SPS. They say it will be less of online instruction, and more supplemental materials to give “students opportunities to maintain learning and allow for exploration.”

This includes special education teachers.

On Monday, March 23, SPS says they will distribute grab-and-go meals every weekday at sites around the city, including a breakfast and lunch. All SPS students qualify, and the distribution centers will be shared later in the week.

