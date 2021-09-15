Spokane Public Schools, pet owners decide on temporary South Hill dog park

SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill dog park will soon move across the street to its new, temporary location. The community dog park board, Spokane Public Schools and the City of Spokane Public Works decided on a 5.7-acre lot.

Spokane Public Schools confirmed with 4 News Now that the site is the same area as one proposed temporary location. Sandra Jarrard, a spokesperson for SPS, said the mapping shown to the community should say 5.7 acres, not five acres.

The temporary location is needed to make way for the new Peperzak Middle School.

Dog owners have been fighting for months to keep the 15-acre dog park. However, the land they are using was never meant to be a dog park. According to the city, the land was a buffer zone for the landfill that locals transformed into a dog park. At first, there was interest to put the dog park over the closed landfill itself. However, the City discovered this could not be done due to “regulatory and practical restraints.”

In August, SPS held a community meeting to propose two temporary locations: one five-acre lot and the other is 5.5 acres split into two lots. It would have 3.8 acres on one side and 1.7 on the other. The five-acre lot has expanded to 5.7 acres, which the dog park board and city leaders agreed on.

As dogs run around on the temporary site, the parks and recreation department plans to find a permanent spot. A new location is expected to be decided on by Spring 2022. SPS said it would foot some of the bill of the new park with capital funds.