Spokane Public Schools: Only 4 people call it quits over vaccine mandate

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Public Schools said it found accommodations for all of its employees who filed for a COVID-19 vaccine exemption.

The school district sent a statement out Friday saying those accommodations include wearing N-95 masks, face shields with surgical masks and other PPE while working. SPS also said accommodations included job restructuring or reassignment.

Out of approximately 5,200 employees, SPS said 90 percent are fully vaccinated. When it comes to exemptions, 1.3 percent asked for a medical exemption and 8 percent asked for a religious exemption. The school district said four people decided to leave.

“All SPS staff accommodations dialogues were handled by our Human Resources department acting through the ADA process with consideration given to the staff member’s position and level of interaction with students and with review of guidance from the Department of Health (DOH) and Washington State Labor & Industries (L&I),” the school district said in a statement.

The statement from SPS comes just three days before Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate deadline for all employees working for public and private K-12 schools to be fully vaccinated or obtain a religious or medical exemption.

