Spokane Public Schools offering childcare for first responders, health care workers

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School District will open two childcare sites Thursday.

Childcare is available for children of first responders and essential health care workers, according to SPS.

Express childcare will be closed during the closure.

RELATED: Spokane Schools putting preparations in place as parents brace for closures

RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.