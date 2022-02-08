Spokane Public Schools looks to buy food with less fillers

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Public Schools is looking to partner with both a USDA-approved chicken and beef processor which use fewer “added fillers as necessary,” a board agenda said.

The district put out a call for proposals from companies, trying to figure out which processor is the best for its schools. In order to figure out what’s best, as well as cost-effective, students and staff taste-tested the food.

For the chicken, the district plans to contract with Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, which SPS has been contracting with for the last 10 years. It was between Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson Foods. It was a close choice between the two. However, the district said Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation had the “definitive win in the taste category.”

For lunches with beef, the district needed a processor using “100 percent beef products without added fillers.” The district went with JTM Provisions, which the district has contracted with for the last 10 years as well. This company was chosen over two other USDA-approved processors.

The district will discuss this in its board meeting on Wednesday night.

