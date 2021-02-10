Spokane Public Schools replacement levy likely to pass, preliminary results show

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Preliminary results show Spokane voters are likely to approve a replacement levy for Spokane Public Schools.

Results trickled in shortly after 8 p.m., showing nearly 64% of people (35,496 votes) have voted in favor of passing the levy, which would help support programs like choir, sports, and other after school activities, as well as proper staffing.

Spokane Public Schools levy vote

Yes: 63.73%

No: 36.27% — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) February 10, 2021

Spokane Public Schools’ current tax levy will expire at this end of this year.

The replacement levy would require taxpayers to pay a rate of $2.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value, incrementally growing to $2.50 by 2024.

💚THANK YOU: We’re incredibly grateful to the #Spokane community for their continuing support of our levy. Among other things, this will help ensure students continue to have a variety of rich learning experiences as they return to in-person instruction. 💚 — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) February 10, 2021

READ: Explaining Spokane Public Schools’ proposed replacement levy

READ: Spokane Schools levy sees a large increase over previous one

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.