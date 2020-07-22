Spokane Public Schools lays out tentative plan for reopening schools this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools sent an email to parents Wednesday outlining tentative plans to get students back into the classroom this fall.

“As we closely monitor health information from state and local officials, the safety of students and staff will continue to be the top priority as we prepare for the start of school,” the district said. “We look forward to reopening our school buildings and providing in-person instruction when it is determined safe to do so.”

The district said critical conversations are happening within state and local government agencies regarding when buildings will reopen, and in preparation, the district has developed detailed plans to address safety and support both for in-person and distance learning.

SPS is monitoring changes, but has detailed the current plan, should school buildings be allowed to reopen. That plan includes the following:

Elementary students in grades K-4 will attend school every day of the week

Grade 5 and 6 students will likely go to school on an alternating schedule to provide adequate spacing and class sizes that meet safety guidelines. The district is refining plans to address safety requirements for wearing masks and ensure plenty of time for outdoor play

Secondary students will go to school on an alternating day schedule

Modifications to the learning plan will be offered to special education students and other student groups that require additional support

Families not comfortable with having their students return to in-person instruction will be able to register for a full distance learning option, which will include instructor-led classes, project-based activates and social-emotion learning. More details about how to register will be available in August

A model is being developed for full distance learning in the cases school buildings are unable to open.

Parents who have questions can join the district during two upcoming webinars:

SPS has also set up a page on their website that will have the latest updates. That can be found here.

