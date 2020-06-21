Spokane Public Schools launches summer meal program

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is launching their summer food service for students, available across all city schools.

This comes as their emergency meal program, originally formed in the wake of COVID-19, closed on Thursday. Students that arrived were given two breakfasts and lunches to cover for the days after the service ended.

SPS’s Summer Food Service Program will run through August 21, remaining at the current 24 school sites:

Arlington, 6363 N. Smith

Audubon, 2020 W. Carlisle

Balboa, 3010 W. Holyoke

Bemiss, 2323 E. Bridgeport

Cooper, 3200 N. Ferrall

Finch, 3717 N. Milton

Garfield, 222 W. Knox

Grant, 1300 E. 9th

Holmes, 2600 W. Sharp

Hutton, 908 E. 24th

Lidgerwood, 5510 N. Lidgerwood

Lincoln Heights, 3322 E. 22nd

Longfellow, 800 E. Providence

Logan, 1001 E. Montgomery

Moran Prairie, 4224 E. 57th

Mullan Road, 2616 E. 63rd

Ridgeview, 5610 N. Maple

Roosevelt, 333 W. 14th

Sheridan, 3737 E. 5th

Stevens, 1717 E. Sinto

Shaw MS, 4106 N. Cook

Rogers HS, 1622 E. Wellesley

Shadle Park HS, 4327 N. Ash

Ferris HS, 3020 E. 37th

American Indian Community Center, 1025 W. Indiana: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9-9:30 a.m./12-12:30 p.m.

Broadwing/First Liberty, 24900 E. Spotted Owl Lane, Liberty Lake: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 12-1 p.m.

Galena Apartments, 13663 W. 6th Ave., Airway Heights: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Girl Scouts, 1404 N. Ash: Lunch Only, 7/13 – 8/21, 12-12:30 p.m.

Martin L King Center, 500 S. Stone: Breakfast/Lunch, 7/6 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./12:30 – 1 p.m.

Pinerock Apartments, 3211 E. 55th Ave.: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 1-2 p.m.

West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m./12:15-12:45 p.m.

Winter Heights, 2721 N. Cherry St., Spokane Valley: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

YMCA North, 10727 N. Newport Highway: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./11:30-12 p.m.

The City of Spokane Valley is also offering a free meal program through their Parks and Recreation Department, which runs through August 6. Children up to age 18 can pick up meals at Edgecliff, Terrace View and Valley Mission Parks Monday–Thursday every week.

