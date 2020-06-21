Spokane Public Schools launches summer meal program
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is launching their summer food service for students, available across all city schools.
This comes as their emergency meal program, originally formed in the wake of COVID-19, closed on Thursday. Students that arrived were given two breakfasts and lunches to cover for the days after the service ended.
SPS’s Summer Food Service Program will run through August 21, remaining at the current 24 school sites:
- Arlington, 6363 N. Smith
- Audubon, 2020 W. Carlisle
- Balboa, 3010 W. Holyoke
- Bemiss, 2323 E. Bridgeport
- Cooper, 3200 N. Ferrall
- Finch, 3717 N. Milton
- Garfield, 222 W. Knox
- Grant, 1300 E. 9th
- Holmes, 2600 W. Sharp
- Hutton, 908 E. 24th
- Lidgerwood, 5510 N. Lidgerwood
- Lincoln Heights, 3322 E. 22nd
- Longfellow, 800 E. Providence
- Logan, 1001 E. Montgomery
- Moran Prairie, 4224 E. 57th
- Mullan Road, 2616 E. 63rd
- Ridgeview, 5610 N. Maple
- Roosevelt, 333 W. 14th
- Sheridan, 3737 E. 5th
- Stevens, 1717 E. Sinto
- Shaw MS, 4106 N. Cook
- Rogers HS, 1622 E. Wellesley
- Shadle Park HS, 4327 N. Ash
- Ferris HS, 3020 E. 37th
- American Indian Community Center, 1025 W. Indiana: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9-9:30 a.m./12-12:30 p.m.
- Broadwing/First Liberty, 24900 E. Spotted Owl Lane, Liberty Lake: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 12-1 p.m.
- Galena Apartments, 13663 W. 6th Ave., Airway Heights: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Girl Scouts, 1404 N. Ash: Lunch Only, 7/13 – 8/21, 12-12:30 p.m.
- Martin L King Center, 500 S. Stone: Breakfast/Lunch, 7/6 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./12:30 – 1 p.m.
- Pinerock Apartments, 3211 E. 55th Ave.: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 1-2 p.m.
- West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m./12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Winter Heights, 2721 N. Cherry St., Spokane Valley: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- YMCA North, 10727 N. Newport Highway: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./11:30-12 p.m.
The City of Spokane Valley is also offering a free meal program through their Parks and Recreation Department, which runs through August 6. Children up to age 18 can pick up meals at Edgecliff, Terrace View and Valley Mission Parks Monday–Thursday every week.
