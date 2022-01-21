Spokane Public Schools launches new online contact tracing tool

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has launched a new contact tracing tool for families.

The interactive tool is intended to increase the efficiency of providing guidance to staff and schools regarding quarantine timelines.

The online form allows families to enter information related to their student’s exposure, test results and symptoms. Parents and guardians of students who are exhibiting symptoms, have tested positive or who have been exposed inside or outside of the household need to fill out the form.

Families and school staff will be given a return to school date upon completion of the form.

The form can be found here.

