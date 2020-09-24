Spokane Public Schools Kindergarteners could return to the classroom as soon as Oct. 7

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some students at Spokane Public Schools can prepare to start returning to the classroom as soon as October 7, board members said Wednesday.

Kindergarteners will be the first to return for in-person learning, board members said. From there, the district plans to do weekly evaluations to determine when other grades can be phased in.

When students do return will be based on guidance from health officials. Parents will be given plenty of advance notice before their child is scheduled to return to school, the district says.

The Spokane Regional Health District announced its support of a return to in-person learning for students grades K-2 earlier Wednesday.

Health officials have been working with several districts, including Spokane Public Schools, Central Valley, Cheney and West Valley, to develop plans for getting early learning students back in the classroom.

“We’re watching the data closely, and although our county remains in the high range, we feel confident in the plans these school districts have developed for a safe return to in-person learning,” said Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

