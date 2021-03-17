Spokane Public Schools hosts forum for downtown stadium proposal

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — Public input is rolling in for and against a new downtown stadium project. The Spokane Public Schools hosted a virtual public forum on Tuesday for people to voice their opinions on the proposed stadium.

The project was first unveiled two weeks ago by the Downtown Spokane Partnership and the United Soccer League. SPS will have to decide between building a new stadium at the old Joe Albi site or downtown that will include a USL team.

The cost to build this stadium sits at $31 million, with most of the money coming from a SPS bond. $2 million will also be contributed from the USL. The funding would cover the construction of the stadium, as well as parking.

Before voting on what to do, the school board wants to hear from community members, and has opened a survey online to gather feedback. Three of the most popular comments have to deal with the parking situation.

In the proposed plans, the value village adjacent from the site will be purchased and turned into 500 new parking space, which will be free to people coming to school events.

One of the biggest arguments for moving the stadium away from the old Joe Albi site and putting it in the downtown area is access. Along with the USL team, the SPS high school would use it for their home football and soccer games. According to Google, most of the high schools in the SPS would have shorter travel distances to get to games if the downtown site is chosen.

The first forum took place Tuesday, and SPS will hold the second on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. You can register by clicking here.

