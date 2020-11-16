Spokane Public Schools hands out one-millionth free meal of the school year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has officially handed out it’s one-millionth meal of the school year, which came with some extra goodies.

Kane, a third grader at Arlington Elementary, was the lucky kiddo—he got a specially-wrapped meal from SPS Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard and several boxes of food provided by Second Harvest.

ONE MILLION MEALS 🎉 Today at 12:18 p.m., SPS handed out our 1,000,000th meal of this school year to Kane, a 3rd grader at Arlington. On top of getting a specially wrapped meal kit from @SuptSwinyard, Kane & his family also got a cart-load of food, donated by @SecondHarvest_. pic.twitter.com/AN6IJlmceC — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) November 16, 2020

SPS says the meals were made possibly thanks to their Nutrition Services staff, as well as support from the community.

MORE: We couldn't have reached 1,000,000 meals without the hard work of our Nutrition Services staff, whose commitment to our students shines everyday. We also couldn't have done it without support from our families and community…thank you! pic.twitter.com/zWLu1V1yog — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) November 16, 2020

SPS has been offering free grab-and-go meals for students since the pandemic began, through the summer into the 2020-21 school year.

