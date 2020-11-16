Spokane Public Schools hands out one-millionth free meal of the school year
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has officially handed out it’s one-millionth meal of the school year, which came with some extra goodies.
Kane, a third grader at Arlington Elementary, was the lucky kiddo—he got a specially-wrapped meal from SPS Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard and several boxes of food provided by Second Harvest.
SPS says the meals were made possibly thanks to their Nutrition Services staff, as well as support from the community.
SPS has been offering free grab-and-go meals for students since the pandemic began, through the summer into the 2020-21 school year.
