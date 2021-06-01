Spokane Public Schools families invited to An Evening with Dr. Michele Borba

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — What students went through this past school year was unprecedented.

Some thrived, even with the uncertainty of the pandemic. But others just survived.

That’s why Spokane Public Schools is calling in an expert to speak with families on how they can help their student succeed.

Dr. Michele Borba is a 40+ year expert on this topic.

As a teacher, educational consultant and parent herself, she’s sharing everything she knows in a new book called ‘THRIVERS: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine.’

Spokane Public Schools families will get a preview of the ‘how-to’ strategies she outlines in her book — ways to help kids have a healthy amount of character strength, resilience, happiness and success in their lives.

As we know, the pandemic only plummeted already concerning trends when it comes to mental health in students.

But when it comes to those kids who thrived during remote learning and all the changes with the school year, Dr. Borba says that kind of resilience, self-confidence and stability can be taught.

In a Zoom session on Tuesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m., parents and families can learn different strategies and what characteristics make up a ‘thriving’ kid.

Dr. Borba says a thriving kid is one that copes well with adversity, develops healthy relationships and embraces change in the face of uncertainty.

She says these seven character strengths are what set thrivers apart and set them up for happiness and greater accomplishment in life:

Self-confidence: Healthy identify, using personal strengths to find purpose and meaning

Healthy identify, using personal strengths to find purpose and meaning Empathy: Understanding and sharing another’s feelings, and acting compassionately

Understanding and sharing another’s feelings, and acting compassionately Self-control: Managing stress, delaying gratification, strengthening focus

Managing stress, delaying gratification, strengthening focus Integrity: Valuing and adhering to strong moral code, ethical thinking to lead a moral life

Valuing and adhering to strong moral code, ethical thinking to lead a moral life Curiosity: Having open-mindedness and willingness to try new ideas, take risks, innovate

Having open-mindedness and willingness to try new ideas, take risks, innovate Perseverance: Exhibiting fortitude, tenacity and resolve to endure so as to bounce back

Exhibiting fortitude, tenacity and resolve to endure so as to bounce back Optimism: Learning self-advocacy and keeping unrealistic pessimism to encourage hope

In her book, Dr. Borba outlines activities and games to play, movies to watch, books to read and topics to discuss with your kids that will cultivate these characteristics over time.

The Zoom session with Dr. Borba is free for SPS families. A link to the event page can be found here.

You can also find her book, ‘THRIVERS: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine’, on Amazon.

For more information on Dr. Michele Borba, see her website.

