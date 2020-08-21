Spokane Public Schools details what middle and high school students can expect with remote learning

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools held a virtual meeting with parents on Thursday to explain what the remote learning day will look like for middle and high school students.

Students won’t be in front of a computer screen all day, but they will have a consistent schedule and different class periods. Even if schools can reopen later this fall, older students will still spend a few days a week at home.

When school starts on September 14, thousands of students and teachers at Spokane Public Schools will log in from home.

“So if you have a student in second grade, a student in 8th grade, and a student in the 11th grade, they’re all going to have the same start time,” said Heather Bybe, chief academic officer at SPS.

That’s at 8:30 a.m.

Middle and high school students will spend the first 20 minutes in an advisory period, getting ready for the day. Then over the next three hours, they’ll receive real-time instruction in three subjects.

Lunch starts at 11:50 and lasts for a whole hour. The district says there’s a reason for it.

“This is a time where older siblings could be working with their younger brothers and sisters or if they’re going to our food sites to pick up lunch,” said Bybe.

Students will have an hour after lunch to work on other classes. After that, students will have the rest of the day to get help and connect with teachers.

The school day ends at 3 p.m. for all students K-12 For middle and high school students, Fridays will look different. Instead of taking three classes a day, they’ll be in all six for 30 minutes each.

If schools reopen in the fall, K-4th grade will be in school five days a week, while grades 5-12 would be alternative every other day, and every other Friday.

