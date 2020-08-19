Spokane Public Schools details what learning will look like for special needs students this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Parents with special needs students in Spokane are getting a better idea of what the school year will look like for their children, and what they should prepare for.

Most special ed classes will be held online. However, the district will let students with certain disabilities attend class in person.

One Spokane mom says her son who has autism struggled with online courses last spring.

“He’s the funniest kid you’ll ever meet,” said Devony Audet. “He likes to think of himself as a comedian.”

Audet says her son’s education has been a bumpy road.

“My son sat in the hallway for most of his elementary years of learning,” said Audet. “He wasn’t included a lot, so last year for the first time he really felt he was a part of the school community.”

That’s because Gerry Middle School has what’s called an Inclusion Model.

“So he is in general education classes and then they support him with special education teachers or para professionals in his class.”

Thirteen-year-old Jeremiah struggled with online classes when schools closed last spring. Audet is one of many parents of special ed students worried about the fall.

“We know everyone’s situation is very different and individual and a lot of this planning will take place on a very individual level,” said Becky Ramsey, director of special education at SPS.

SPS says most special ed students will start the year at home. Some students may qualify for in-person learning.

The district says students who are blind or deaf, or showed a lack of progress learning online last spring will get first priority. Each classroom would be limited to just five kids. Students would be required to wear a mask or face shield.

“My advice to parents is everybody is struggling and you’re going to be okay and your students are going to be okay and just make sure that you’re reaching out if you need help,” said Audet.

