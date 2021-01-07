Spokane Public Schools details plans to bring students back, with 3rd graders returning Jan. 20

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Parents of Spokane students are finally getting some clarity on when their child will return to the classroom.

Currently, grades K-2 are back in the classroom at Spokane Public Schools. Board members detailed plans to bring more students back for in-person learning during a meeting Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Adam Swinyard, the district will first focus on integrating students back in three phases, with phase 1 consisting of a safe return for third and fourth graders. Phase 1 will begin with third graders returning first on January 20, Swinyard said. Classes will be kept to roughly 15-20 students. Grade four could return two weeks after, on Feb. 3.

Phase 2 will consist of bringing fifth and sixth graders back, with both grades starting a hybrid model as soon as Feb. 17. Swinyard says these plans are still subject to change, but those are the tentative dates board members have begun to plan for.

Since schools reopened back in October, SPS has seen a total of 152 people testing positive within the district. Of those cases, only seven have been linked to transmission within a school. Additionally, Swinyard says school nurses are set to receive COVID-19 vaccinations this Friday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

