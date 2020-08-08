Spokane Public Schools details meal distribution plans for upcoming school year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students at Spokane Public Schools won’t have access to a cafeteria with the start of the school year, but the district still wants to make sure food is available for those who need it.

The district is laying out its meal distribution plans for the upcoming school year. Unlike the summer meal program, the distribution will be fee-based. Families who qualify for free and reduced lunch can now apply for free meals.

According to Associate Superintendent Mark Anderson, SPS will be taking a different approach than it did in the spring and summer when it comes to distribution.

The district will hand out the grab-and-go meals at around 24 different sites. Each pack distributed will hold 5 days worth of meals, to make it easier on parents. Those meals will consist of breakfast and lunch, Anderson said.

Spokane Public Schools announced Monday it would begin the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning. While made with the safety of students and staff in mind, the decision has put some working parents in a bind.

