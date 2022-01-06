Spokane Public Schools delayed by 2 hours Thursday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will be delayed two hours on Thursday.

The district made the announcement just before 6 a.m. as heavy snowfall continued around the city.

Below are the revised start times for District 81:

8 a.m: Express childcare program will open for enrolled families

10 a.m: Start time for high schools, The Community School, MAP, IST at NC and the Odyssey Program

10:30 a.m: Start time for elementary schools, Montessori and Pratt Academy

11 a.m: Start time for middle schools

Cancellations includes:

Pre-school programs

Tessera

Morning session at the NEWTech Skill Center for SPS students

Zero-hour lasses at high schools

Programs usually held prior to the start of school

Snow is expected to continue falling throughout the day, bringing anywhere between 3-5 inches.

