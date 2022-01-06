Spokane Public Schools delayed by 2 hours Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will be delayed two hours on Thursday.
The district made the announcement just before 6 a.m. as heavy snowfall continued around the city.
Below are the revised start times for District 81:
- 8 a.m: Express childcare program will open for enrolled families
- 10 a.m: Start time for high schools, The Community School, MAP, IST at NC and the Odyssey Program
- 10:30 a.m: Start time for elementary schools, Montessori and Pratt Academy
- 11 a.m: Start time for middle schools
Cancellations includes:
- Pre-school programs
- Tessera
- Morning session at the NEWTech Skill Center for SPS students
- Zero-hour lasses at high schools
- Programs usually held prior to the start of school
Snow is expected to continue falling throughout the day, bringing anywhere between 3-5 inches.
