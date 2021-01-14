Spokane Public Schools cancels Thursday’s classes, citing widespread outages and downed trees

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School District has announced its decision to cancel classes on Thursday, citing widespread power outages and downed trees following Wednesday’s windstorm.

All in-person and distance learning, as well as child care, day camps, and meal kit distribution will be canceled Thursday, SPS said in a post to Facebook.

“Thank you for your patience, everyone. We’re doing the best we can to accurately assess the situation and it’s impact on our families,” the post reads in part.

The district is still figuring out how missed days will be made up.

The Medical Lake School District also canceled Thursday’s classes, citing windstorm aftermath as the reason.

Thousands are still without power throughout the region Wednesday night. Avista says it hopes to have power restored to all customers in the coming days.

