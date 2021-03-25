Spokane Public Schools braces for updated reopening guidance from the state

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health and other agencies could update school reopening guidelines to align with the CDC’s most recent changes as soon as Thursday, the Spokane Public Schools board announced.

Superintendent Adam Swinyard made the announcement during a board meeting Wednesday, saying they anticipate an update from state agencies as soon as the following day.

“We do anticipate that an announcement is imminent as soon as tomorrow,” Swinyard said. “All indications are that next year certainly will reflect a typical school day.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced additional changes to its school reopening guidelines on March 19, revising physical distancing so that students would only need to be separated by three feet when sitting in a classroom.

The updated guidance would also allow schools to remove physical distancing barriers.

Currently, all grade levels at Spokane Public Schools are back in the classroom at some capacity. Middle and high school students were the most recent to return in early March.

