Spokane Public Schools Board votes to delay school start by two weeks, approves all-virtual beginning

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will delay the start of the school year by two weeks, board members announced Wednesday.

The delay will allow staff more time to ensure a safe and smooth transition when school does resume. Students grades K-12 will now begin remote learning on September 14.

The time leading up to that will be spent training teachers and staff on safety, distance learning, and strategies for online engagement and social-emotional learning. From September 8–11, families will have the opportunity to set up conferences with teachers or advisors for guidance on the school year—the sign up process for those conferences will be released later in August, according to SPS.

By absorbing days set aside for inclement weather, the delay won’t detract from the set amount of days SPS must meet, board members said.

Board members also approved a resolution for the district’s safe reopening plan. That includes remote learning for all K-12 students when school starts.

Parents will have until Sunday to decide which learning option they want for their student.

Parents must decide on a program by Sunday. 1. Remote learning with a chance to return to schools when they open. 2. Full year remote learning: an "academy" led by a teacher with regular school schedule all year. SPS says about 1K of 30k students interested in #2 so far. — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) August 13, 2020

