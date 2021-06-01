Spokane Public Schools board to host public input hearing for boundary changes

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Public Schools will have a public hearing for people to give their opinion on the boundary changes Wednesday.

Major changes in the district’s boundary lines have not been made in more than 40 years. The district is doing this now, as three new middle schools are in the process of being built; two in the north and one in the south. The goal is to also reduce class sizes, as some schools are getting overcrowded.

The district has been working on this for more than a year now, as it formed a committee to make plans. In the last few months, the committee has been gathering community input, making few changes to the critiques and requests it received.

Last week, the Spokane Public Schools board looked at the plans from the boundary committee. On Wednesday, it plans to hold a public hearing for anyone wanting to give any more input on the changes. The board will then take a look at the boundary plans again June 16 and 23, possibly approving it on the 23rd. Changes will take effect on the north side in the 2022-23 school year. The south side’s changes will take effect the following school year.

To sign up to give input, click here. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. online.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated this was the last opportunity for families to give input. While it is the final public meeting dedicated to hearing input about the boundary changes, families can still provide input to the district after Wednesday.

