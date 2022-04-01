Spokane Public Schools Board seeks feedback on possible transportation changes

by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Public Schools wants parent feedback on possible transportation changes.

The school board is looking at several options to address the bus driver shortage as staff and families continue to deal with the issue.

The district is currently in its fourth year of a five-year contract with Durham School Services and is looking at options to increase efficiency within transportation for the new year, as well as beyond that.

HERE IS A LOOK AT FIVE SHORT-TERM PROPOSALS:

Increase efficiency of routes: This could mean reducing the number of neighborhood stops and instead have a more “central” gathering location. Students riding the bus currently have an average walk of .2 miles to get to a stop. That could increase to .5 miles. Extend bus arrival times: This means students in any grade could get picked up and dropped off earlier or later. Change up walk zones: Currently, students are eligible to ride the bus if they live beyond a one-mile radius from school or their travel is obstructed by hazardous areas. Under this proposal, the walk for elementary students would stay to a mile, but middle and high school schoolers would be subject to a two-mile walk. A partnership with STA: The district is looking at giving high school student riders an STA bus pass to get to school. Look at alternative transportation options for students in certain programs: This could include students who attend choice programs like the Libby Center, Montessori and more.

Families can provide their feedback through this online survey.

PREVIOUS: Spokane Public Schools board considers changes to fix bus issues

l

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.