Spokane Public Schools board considers changes to fix bus issues

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane families could see changes to bus routes next school year.

Spokane Public Schools is looking at several options to address the bus driver shortage as staff and families continue to deal with the issue.

Before 2020, Durham School Services, which is the transportation contractor for the district, had between 150-158 bus routes with an average of 170 drivers.

According to a recent school board presentation, Durham currently has 91 bus routes and 85 drivers.

In a previous interview, Chief Operations Officer Shawn Jordan said the district is currently in its fourth year of a five-year contract. The district is now looking at all options to figure out how to increase efficiency within transportation for the new year.

Here is a look at five short-term proposals:

Increase efficiency of routes: This could mean reducing the number of neighborhood stops and instead having a more “central” gathering location. Students riding the bus currently have an average walk of .2 miles to get to a stop. That could increase to .5 miles. Extend bus arrival times: This means students in any grade could get picked up and dropped off earlier or later. Change up walk zones: Currently, students are eligible to ride the bus if they live beyond a one-mile radius from school or their travel is obstructed by hazardous areas. Under this proposal, the walk for elementary students would stay to a mile, but middle and high school schoolers would be subject to a two mile walk. A partnership with STA: The district is looking at giving high school student riders an STA bus pass to get to school. Look at alternative transportation options for students in certain programs: This could include students who attend choice programs like the Libby Center, Montessori and more.

As the district figures out what to do in the short term, it has a workgroup looking at the long-term.

Proposals include looking at the Durham contract again, having a bigger partnership or even having the district create its own transportation department.

READ: SPS responds to Spokane Police chief’s claim it isn’t following mandatory reporting procedures

READ: Spokane Public Schools adds more preschool opportunities, starts pilot program for young kids

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.