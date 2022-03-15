Spokane Public Schools announces opening dates for new middle schools

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several Spokane middle schools will be ready for students in August, both this year and next.

Spokane Public Schools announced that the Pauline Flett and Denny Yasuhara Middle Schools are scheduled for completion by August of this year. Carla Peperzak Middle School also had its groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and is expected to open in August 2023.

With spring a week away, here's a 🐦👁️ view of 2018 bond projects across SPS: 🧱Flett MS: Opening Aug 2022 🧱Peperzak MS: Opening Aug 2023 🧱@SacajaweaMs: Opening Aug 2023 🧱Stadium: Opening fall 2023 🧱Yasuhara MS: Opening Aug 2022 Keep up with us @ https://t.co/EndTqMrJFc pic.twitter.com/aA2xmnSzOu — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) March 14, 2022

Sacajawea Middle School is getting replaced, which is also scheduled to be finished in August 2023. And the new stadium replacing Joe Albi Stadium will be built by the fall of next year.

The new school buildings are part of the district’s 2018 Bond Program. It details various school construction plans across Spokane, including Shaw and Glover Middle School, both of which were completed in August 2021.

SPS has also already added a commons area at Lewis & Clark High School, created additional space for option programs at the Libby Center and On Track Academy, and upgraded safety and technology districtwide.

You can view more on SPS upcoming projects here.

