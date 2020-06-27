Spokane Public Schools announces Dr. Adam Swinyard as new superintendent

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Board members named Dr. Adam Swinyard as the new superintendent of Spokane Public Schools on Saturday.

Previously the associate superintendent of teaching and learning, Swinyard will now permanently replace Dr. Shelley Redinger, with a two-year contract.

News of Redinger’s decision to leave the district came Tuesday. According to SPS, she accepted the position as superintendent with the Richland School District.

“I wholeheartedly believe in his capabilities to see us through these difficult times,” School Board President Jerrall Haynes said of Swinyard.

