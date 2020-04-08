Spokane Public Schools: All options for graduation ceremonies being considered

Covid 19 has put high school graduation ceremonies on hold

Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — A spokeswoman for Spokane Public Schools says the district is considering all options for graduation ceremonies following Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to close schools through fall. One possible option is holding a formal graduation ceremony later in the summer if social distancing guidelines are lifted.

Rogers High School senior Joseph Brantley never thought his high school career would end like this.

“It’s heartbreaking. I’ve been training, working my butt off all through the winter time getting ready for track season and I thought this would be the year to make it to state,” Brantley said.

His mother, Donalda, is also the mom of a college senior at Columbia Basin College.

“Got to see his last [basketball] games, but unfortunate not to see him walk.”

She hopes things will improve and districts and colleges will find a way to honor all students in the class of 2020.

