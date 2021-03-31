Spokane Public School board to hear presentation on proposed boundary changes

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board will hear a presentation on proposed boundary changes at their meeting Wednesday evening.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Mark Anderson will give the presentation on behalf of the district, which says the changes are necessary for a variety of reasons.

The primary reasons, the district believes, are to accomodate for smaller class sizes for grades K-3, to accomodate school-age population growth, for new elementary and middle school grade configurations, and for building and opening three new middle schools.

The addition of those three middle schools means sixth graders will be considered middle school students, rather than elementary students.

Among secondary reasons are that it has been more than 40 years since the district’s last major school boundary adjustment. The district also believes changes are necessary to help minimize the impacts of transitions between school levels with unbroken cohorts of neighborhood students.

Following Wednesday night’s presentation, the district will open up an opportunity for families to participate in public forums and give feedback. Those are expected to take place on April 15, 19 and 22.

Should the proposed boundary changes be approved, they would be implemented over a two-year span. Changes for the north side of the district would take affect in 2022 and the south side would happen the following year.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.