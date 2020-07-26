Spokane Public Library’s summer reading program still a go

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids under age 18 can earn a free book if they log 15 hours of reading during Spokane Public Library’s summer reading program.

The Library wants you to know there is still time to get involved—head over to the Summer Reading 2020 website and sign up. Kids need to read for 15 hours before August 31, then they will get a free book!

Just make sure they log their reading hours on the Summer Reading website to win.

