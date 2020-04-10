Spokane Public Library will send you free seeds to grow your garden

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do while social distancing? Why not grow your garden?

The Spokane Public Library wants to help.

Now, if you fill out a form, the library will mail you gardening seeds for free!

There are four seed bundles to choose from, including a surprise mix.

